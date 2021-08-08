Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 47,784 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 9,084,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.