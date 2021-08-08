Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VG. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 473,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

VG stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

