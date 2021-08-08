Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $200,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $461.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $23,105,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.