Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,629.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,512.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

