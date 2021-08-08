Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,159,219.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,857,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Shares of ALRM opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

