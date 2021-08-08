Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $221.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.99 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

