Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. Raymond James downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Emera alerts:

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.