EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. EMCORE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 388,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,676. The stock has a market cap of $333.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.