Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $288.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.19.

LLY opened at $263.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

