Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.34. 2,401,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

