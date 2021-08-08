electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. electroCore updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,833,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

In related news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

