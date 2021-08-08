Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 202,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The company has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

