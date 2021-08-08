Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ (EIGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,983. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

