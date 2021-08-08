Efinity Trading Down 4.6% Today (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and $6.37 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00124595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00148815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.67 or 0.99726205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00787301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,803,129 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

