Edgeware Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $754,949.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,359,456,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,746,128,332 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

