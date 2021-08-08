Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 77,065 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

