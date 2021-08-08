EchoLink Price Hits $0.0024 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $30,017.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00840406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00101751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040309 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

