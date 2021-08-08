Eaton Vance Management Takes $53,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $241.51 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.53.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

