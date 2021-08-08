Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.79. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $150.52 and a 12-month high of $219.37.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

