Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.79. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $150.52 and a 12-month high of $219.37.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

