Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

