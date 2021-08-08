Eaton Vance Management Invests $46,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $43.59 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22.

