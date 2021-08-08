Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

