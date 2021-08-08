Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of ETN opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.80. Eaton has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

