easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 905.74. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

