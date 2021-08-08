Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

