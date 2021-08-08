Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

