Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 514,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47.
EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
