Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 514,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

