e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $2,929,549 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.