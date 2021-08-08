e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $2,929,549 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

