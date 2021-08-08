e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. 496,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $2,929,549. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

