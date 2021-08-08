e-Gulden Price Hits $0.11 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $104.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00346698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,046 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,772 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.