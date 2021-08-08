Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dycom's shares have significantly underperformed its industry so far this year. Nevertheless the company experienced broad-based improvement in the services performed in fiscal first quarter. Dycom’s business primarily benefits from increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, given the proliferation of smart phones. However, the company has been witnessing the complexity of a large customer program. Its top five customers contributed 68.2% to total contract revenues during fiscal first quarter, which dropped 23% organically. This was due to the impact of a large customer program and lower revenues from other large customers. Also, adverse winter in many regions impacted results. Owing to the crisis, Dycom provided tepid expectation for the fiscal second quarter.”

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.