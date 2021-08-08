DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 2,614,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

