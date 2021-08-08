DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

DXC Technology stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

