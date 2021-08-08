Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE DNB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -91.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

