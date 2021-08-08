Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

DUK traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.96. 2,617,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

