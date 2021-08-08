DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Get DSP Group alerts:

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DSPG stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $387.39 million, a P/E ratio of -72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSP Group (DSPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.