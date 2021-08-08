Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

Dropbox stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.