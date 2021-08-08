Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.