Doximity (DOCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOCS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $68.71.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

