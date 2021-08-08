Doximity (DOCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DOCS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $68.71.
In other news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.