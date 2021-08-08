Donald E. Schrock Sells 20,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $619,888.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald E. Schrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38.

MXL opened at $50.52 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

