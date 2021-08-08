Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

