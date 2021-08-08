Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.15. The stock had a trading volume of 784,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $236.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

