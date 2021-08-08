Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,946 shares of company stock worth $12,787,018. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

