DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading 17.7% Higher This Week

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00154476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,589.95 or 1.00001213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00800483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,062,076,192 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

