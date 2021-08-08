Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £147,808.22 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Neil Manser purchased 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser purchased 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($198.38).

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser bought 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.10. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

DLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

