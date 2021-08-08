Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,229 Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Randolph Bancorp worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,963,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

