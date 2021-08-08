Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

