Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

