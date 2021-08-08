Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of North American Construction Group worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NOA opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.