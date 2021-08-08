Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of IRIDEX worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

IRIX opened at $6.58 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

